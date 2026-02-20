Bhiwandi Nizampur Mayor Polls: Narayan Chaudhari, BJP rebel backed by Congress and NCP-SP, wins

New Delhi:

The BJP suffered a setback in the Bhiwandi Nizampur mayoral election on Friday after its rebel leader Narayan Chaudhari was elected the mayor with support from Congress and other rival parties. Chaudhari, the Secular Front alliance candidate, was elected mayor after securing 48 votes in the 90-member corporation. The result marks a significant political development in the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, with the Congress-backed front managing to outmanoeuvre the BJP in the closely watched contest.

No party secured a majority in the Maharashtra civic polls held last month. The Congress won 30 seats, the BJP 22, Shiv Sena 12, NCP SP 12, Samajwadi Party 6, Konark Vikas Aghadi 4, Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi 3 and 1 Independent was elected. A total of 46 votes were required for a majority in the 90-member Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, where the mayoral election was held today. Secular Front candidate Narayan Chaudhary secured 48 votes to win the post.

How the contest turned in Bhiwandi

Initially, the Congress and NCP-SP were confident of electing their mayor with the backing of the Samajwadi Party. However, the Samajwadi Party refused to extend support and instead announced that it would back Shiv Sena.

In response, the Congress and NCP formed a Secular Front to gather the numbers needed for the mayor’s position. The situation changed dramatically when 9 BJP councillors, led by Narayan Chaudhari, decided to break away and support the Congress-NCP-SP alliance.

BJP rebel named mayoral candidate

With their support, the Secular Front’s strength rose to 51, comfortably above the majority mark of 46. The alliance fielded rebel BJP leader Narayan Chaudhary as its mayoral candidate, and he ultimately won the election with 48 votes.

Reason behind the rebellion

The revolt within the BJP is believed to have been triggered by internal tensions after the election results. Chaudhari was initially considered a frontrunner for the party’s mayoral nomination. However, the leadership replaced him at the last minute by naming Sneha Patil as its official candidate, sparking discontent among a section of councillors.

Spotting an opening, NCP-SP MP Suresh Mhatre, popularly known as Balya Mama, contacted the dissatisfied BJP leader. The Congress-NCP SP alliance subsequently proposed Chaudhary’s name for the mayoral post on the condition that he secure the backing of enough councillors to ensure a majority and align with the secular front.

Chaudhari managed to bring 9 of the BJP’s 22 councillors into his camp, dealing a major setback to the party and strengthening the Congress-led alliance’s chances of winning the mayor’s position.

