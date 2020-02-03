MediaTek launches Helio G70, G80 processors for gaming smartphones: Know features, specifications and more

MediaTek Helio G70, G80 chipsets launched

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has unveiled its latest Helio G70 and G80 chipsets for affordable gaming smartphones. The mid-range chips will power major smartphone brands, which will first hit the Indian market later this month.

"The smartphone gaming market is expanding, and MediaTek's G series chipsets deliver powerful performance and game-play features that let device makers innovate and cater to consumer gaming demands," Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Business Unit, said in a statement.

"The G series chips have an impressive combination of hardware and software to optimise performance, provide superb image quality, smooth game-play and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers," added Lee.

Built on 12nm process, MediaTek's Helio G70 and G80 incorporate a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 CPUs operating at up to 1.8GHz for improved single and multi-core performance.

For gaming, an efficient, high-performance Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor operates at 820 MHz on the Helio G70 chipset and has a 15 per cent enhancement of up to 950 MHz on the Helio G80, thus, improving peak performance and ensuring a highly responsive user experience.

Both the chips also include a multitude of hardware accelerators -- dedicated depth engine, Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technology that enhances video panning and ultra-fast recording (up to 240fps).

