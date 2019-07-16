Image Source : PIXABAY/STOCKSNAP Lunar eclipse 2019: Tips to click great images from your smartphone

A lunar eclipse is expected to take place tonight, which happens to be the best time to keep a camera handy for capturing those perfect shots. The Lunar eclipse will be visible at 12:13 AM IST, July 17 in India when the Moon is expected to enter penumbra by 1:31 AM IST. In order to witness the lunar eclipse at the peak with a complete dark moon, users will have to wait till 3 AM on 17th July. In case you plan on clicking photos of this lunar eclipse, make sure you have a smartphone handy.

Also, read: Toreto BOLT wireless earphones launched in India

Following are some interesting tips that can help you click best images via smartphone camera.

Use gridlines for a perfect shot

Using camera gridlines is one of the best and easiest ways to improve your mobile photos that superimposes a series of lines on the smartphones camera screen based on the 'rule of thirds'. According to this, the image needs to be broken down into thirds, horizontally and vertically to get nine parts in total.

Set camera focus

Smartphone cameras these days automatically focus, but not every picture clicked has an obvious subject. For this, users are required to open the camera app, followed by tapping the screen to focus on the subject and sharpen the view.

Clear location

Make sure you choose a clear location for clicking pictures or try getting to a high rise for that perfect shot. Also, be sure to clean your smartphone camera lens before taking a picture.

Use Tripod

Before clicking the picture, make sure you have a tripod handy. This will help in fixing your phone firmly to click that perfect image.

Use HDR mode

For clicking detailed photos, make sure your HDR mode is turned on.

Turn off the Flash

Before clicking, images make sure that the smartphone flash is turned off so that it doesn't ruin your photos.

Use maximum resolution

To get the best possible image, go to settings of the camera app and opt for maximum resolution.

Use Pro-mode

Make sure you turn on the pro-mode of the camera, which will help users in getting better control over exposure, shutter speed and white balance.

Refrain from digital zoom

Try not to use the digital zoom on your smartphone as it happens to deteriorate the image quality. Instead, try using other zoom accessories.

Edit photos

Make sure you edit photos and opt for some options like Adobe Lightroom, Pixlr or PicsArt Studio, for that perfect image.

Also, read: Online banking scam: RBI HDFC and other banks warn about this app used for stealing money