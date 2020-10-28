LG Velvet with Dual Screen accessory launched in India: Price in India, specifications and more

Image Source : LG LG Velvet launched in India.

LG has just launched the much-awaited LG Wing smartphone in India. Alongside the experimental smartphone, the company has also launched the flagship LG Velvet in the country. The smartphone comes with a dual-screen accessory just like the LG G8X but offers a better overall experience. The LG Velvet comes with an IP68 rating and also gets MIL-STD-810G certification.

LG Velvet Price in India

LG Velvet has been launched in India with a starting price of just Rs. Rs. 36,990. In order to get the LG Velvet Dual Screen, the buyers will have to shell out Rs. 49,990. The smartphone is set to go on sale in the country starting October 30. It is available in Aurora Silver and New Black colour options.

LG Velvet Specifications

LG Velvet features a 6.8-inch FullHD+ POLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. With the help of the dual-screen accessory, the users will be able to add an additional 6.8-inch Full-HD+ POLED display panel The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Notably, the global variant of the handset gets powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor.

LG Velvet packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card. Under the hood, the LG Velvet packs in a 4,300mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+.

In terms of the cameras, the LG Velvet sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the LG Velvet features a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage