iPhone 12 sales to reportedly surpass the sales of iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus

Image Source : APPLE iPhone 12

Taiwanese carriers have forecast that Apples latest iPhone 12 series will have stronger sales than the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. According to Economic Daily News, Apple suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron are offering workers on the assembly line increased bonuses in order to keep up with the strong demand for devices, following pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

"Earlier this week, Taiwanese carriers reportedly sold out of iPhone 12 pre-orders in 45 minutes, though it is unclear if there was limited stock," the report mentioned.

Introduced in 2014, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were extremely popular thanks to their larger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays, helping Apple sell a record 135.6 million iPhones in the two quarters after the devices launched. Apple has launched four new iPhone 12 models with 5G capability.

The tech giant is expected to witness 15 per cent iPhone growth next fiscal year and the primary wave of Apple 5G telephones has placed the ball in carriers and builders' court, research-driven US venture capital firm Loup Ventures has forecast.

According to a report in DigiTimes, Apple iPhone 12 series shipments are expected to reach as many as 80 million units by the end of the year owing to more affordable pricing strategy.

Foxconn remains Apple's main iPhone assembler and has secured the bulk of orders for the new iPhone 12 series through the first quarter of 2021.

