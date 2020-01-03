Honor 9X with pop-up selfie camera to launch in India on January 14, confirms Honor

Honor 9X to soon launch in India.

Honor India is all set to launch its first smartphone of 2020, the Honor 9X. The smartphone has already arrived in certain regions and it is now finally making its way to India. The company has rolled out the "Save the Date" for its upcoming event on January 14, 2020. Here's what you can expect from the Honor 9X India launch.

Save the Date

Honor 9X Specifications

Since Honor 9X has already launched in certain regions, we already have a clue on what it will carry under the hood. The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 710F processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on Google's Android 9 Pie operating system layered with EMUI 9.1 on top of it. All of this is backed by a massive 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Honor 9X sports a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel Super-Wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Honor 9X expected price, availability

Flipkart has already set a teaser page for the Honor 9X on its website. This means that the smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart in India. Honor 9X is available at a starting price of EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000) in the United Kingdom. However, in India, the smartphone will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Realme 5 Pro. So, it is expected to be priced more aggressively at somewhere close to Rs. 15,000.