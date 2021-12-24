Smart Home Products of 2021 which Added Value in Households

Follow us on Image Source : FREEEPIK.COM Smart Homes

Highlights Indians started to accept smart homes

AI becoming part of our normal lives with these products

Some brands which made news in 2021

2021 was all about technology, hybrid work life, technology entering the households for smart living, E-education, smart homes and more. Indeed, the year saw a lot of upgradation in people’s lifestyle, as more acceptance towards smart innovation was witnessed. People got more inclined towards technology than ever as it became a part of everyone’s life..

Smart home devices have become an essential part across the world and a number of brands bought in the best of the technology, to ease up the in-house life of people. Here we made a quick list of some smart home products which were launched in 2021 and made quite an impact in the growing smart home culture of India.

BenQ Laser TV Projector

A High-Brightness 3000 Lumens 4K Ultra short throw Laser TV projector is a perfect fit for today’s smart homes. With 98% of the DCI-P3 color space coverage, it gives HDR PRO image quality with high-quality TreVolo Speakers, a motion sensor for eye protection, and an automatic sunroof slider. The laser TV comes with a laser light source which guarantees minimum Light Source Life of up to 30,000 hours. Equipped with professional Trevolo brand front channel speakers, the V6000/V6050 offers true tone sound along with powerful audio.

iRobot Vacuum and Mopping devices

iRobot had been busy bringing a number of smart home cleaning solutions to the Indian market. iRobot i3+ robot vacuum cleaner has been in demand, as people understood that the house help could be smart too. Backed with advanced features and a stylish new look embedded with offerings such as intelligent navigation, self-emptying capability with Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal, and an expanded range of personalized cleaning features powered by iRobot Genius™ Home Intelligence. The smart cleaning robot is programmed to detect the wet or dry mopping pad and will activate or deactivate the water spray according to the attached mopping pad. Hence, a smart bot for cleaning a house.

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot:

Zeb-Smart Bot is one of the first smart speakers from Zebronics with an IR blaster. One can stream music wirelessly with Wifi and BT enabled ZEB-Smart Bot speaker or activate the voice control option by saying the word 'Alexa'. The smart bot has dual far-field mics, built-in Alexa and a companion app Zeb-Home available on Playstore and App store. The wireless speaker has a 360 degrees IR blaster which can be used to control any device which has an IR remote.

Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb

One of the leading smart bulbs in India, the Wipro B22 9-Watt LED Bulb can be instantly controlled with voice commands using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The bulb supports 16 million colors and the color can be changed using the Wipro Next Smart app. The app can also be used to create scenes and routines, scheduled turn on and selecting themes.