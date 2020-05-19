Pixel 4a might not come with Google's Active Edge feature: Know what is it

Image Source : ONLEAKS Leaked Pixel 4a render

Google will soon be launching the Pixel 4a smartphone, the toned-down variant of the Pixel 4. For this, rumours and leaks are dropping by quite often. The most recent one is about a Google Pixel feature that might not make its entry with the Pixel 4a. Read on to know more about this.

Google Pixel 4a might not get Active Edge feature

According to a tweet by 9To5Google's Stephen Hall, the Pixel 4a won't support the Active Edge feature, we have been seeing since the launch of the Pixel 2. It is suggested that the Pixel 4a pre-release doesn't mention the presence of the feature. If this turns out to be true, the Pixel 4a would be the first Pixel smartphone to drop the Active Edge feature. However, there is no word on whether or not the Pixel 5 will follow the same drill.

For those who don't know, the Active Edge feature allows users to perform certain tasks by simply squeezing the bottom edges of the smartphone. The functions include the activation of Google Assistant, silence incoming calls, snooze alarm clock, and more. Users can also remap the functionality. While there is no confirmation, the feature can be replaced by the double-tap rear gesture, which would mean users will have to double-tap on the backside of the device to perform certain tasks with the help of the gyroscope and accelerometer.

I'm pretty certain I mentioned this before but I can confirm that Pixel 4a doesn't have Active Edge. First of the Pixel line to leave it behind. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) May 18, 2020

Another recently-posted video by YouTuber Julio Lusson suggests that the Pixel 4a will measure 144.2mm x 69.4mm x 8.4mm and is expected to weigh between 135 and 140 grams.

As a reminder, the Pixel 4a is expected to come with a 5.81-inch AMOLED punch-hole display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. There could 6GB of RAM and two internal storage options: 64GB and 128GB. Optics-wise, the device might have a single 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It could be backed by a 4,300mAh battery, run Android 10, and sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the price, the Pixel 4a is expected to be quite affordable and be priced at $349 (around Rs. 26,500) for the 128GB of storage and $299 (around Rs. 22,900) for 64GB of storage, which is way less than the iPhone SE 2020. The Google Pixel 4a is expected to launch in June, preferably June 3 during the Android 11 Beta Launch Show.

However, we still don't have confirmed information and we need to wait until official information surfaces. So, stay tuned for updates.

