Flipkart announces Flipstart Days Sale: Offers on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X2 and more

Flipkart announces Flipstart sale

In order to celebrate the New Year, Flipkart has just announced its Flipstart Days 2020 sale. The sale is set to kick off today and will go on until December 3, 2020. As a part of the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, audio devices and more. The huge list of products includes Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X2, Realme 5s, Mi LED Smart TV and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB of RAM is available on Flipkart for just Rs. 9,999. The 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB models are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. As for the Realme X2, the smartphone is up for grabs at a starting price of Rs. 16,999. During the Flipstart Days Sale, the Realme X2 is available on a special open sale.

Just like the Realme X2, the Realme 5s is also a part of an open sale on Flipkart. The 64GB and 128GB variants of the smartphone are available for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively.

Smart LED TVs with 40-inch screen size is available at a starting price of Rs. 17,999. Also, as a part of the sale, Alcatel Android tablets are available for a starting price of Rs. 3,499. Intel Core i3 powered laptops are up for grabs at a starting price of just Rs. 24,999.

Bluetooth speakers and headphones from brands like Boat, JBL and more are also available on discounted prices.