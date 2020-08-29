Image Source : IANS Elon Musk's startup Neuralink set to demonstrate working device.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's brain-machine interface company Neuralink is all set to showcase a working device on Friday, shedding new light into the progress of the secretive company. Neuralink is developing high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and machines.

While the touted benefits of the company's brain-machine interface range from providing anxiety relief to helping paralysed people control devices, the more immediate goal of the company appears to be allowing people to control their phones and computers with chips that can be implanted on the brain.

"Live webcast of working @Neuralink device," Musk said in a tweet, adding that it will take place on Friday. Musk is also expected to announce human trials for the technology that has been successful on mice and even apes.

"Will show neurons firing in real-time on August 28th. The matrix in the matrix," Musk tweeted last month. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also claimed that a new Neuralink chip will allow users to hear sounds that previously were impossible to human ears.

He confirmed the new feature last month over an exchange with a Twitter user who asked: "If we implement Neuralink - can we listen to music directly from our chips? Great feature." Musk replied with a simple, "yes". Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 but has only held one major public presentation so far.

