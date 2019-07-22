Image Source : TWITTER/ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Launch: India's first mission attempt to put robots on moons lunar south pole

Chandrayaan-2 is India's first attempt to put robots on the lunar south pole of the moon. This is India's exploration mission on the moon that originally was scheduled to launch on 14th July that got postponed by ISRO, just an hour before the launch. The Indian Space Research Organization had called off the launch due to a 'technical snag'.

Chandrayaan-2 will be a landmark mission that will be departing from India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre, situated in north Chennai, in Sriharikota at 2:13 a.m. PT (5:13 a.m. ET), Monday, July 22.

Recently the Apollo 11 mission was celebrated for its 50th anniversary that featured humans for the launch, but Chandrayaan-2 will be carrying three lunar exploration robots that will survey the moon, both fro the surface and sky.

The Chandrayaan-2 payload will comprise of a lunar orbiter, along with a lunar rover and lunar lander. It will be launched atop the ISRO-developed GSLV Mk-III rocket that is said to be half as powerful as the SpaceX Falcon 9 that will put Chandrayaan-2 to the Earths parking orbit.

Chandrayaan-2: When will it reach the moon?

The Chandrayaan-2, if launched on time is expected to reach the moon on 6th September 2019 and if the spacecraft manages the difficult feat of landing on the moon, India will become the fourth country to complete the fourth landing on the surface, followed by the US, Russia and China.

Chandrayaan-2 will be headed to the lunar south pole of the moon that has shown signs of water ice in the region. Vikram, the lunar lander and Pragyan the rover will set up in the south and the proposed landing spot could be between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N.

Chandrayaan-2: How to watch the launch?

ISRO will be live streaming the Chandrayaan-2 launch on all its social media pages that can be tracked on ISRO Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channel.

