Image Source : WEIBO Redmi teases a camera sample of the World's First 64MP smartphone

Redmi had recently announced that it will be making an important announcement on Monday and staying true to its promise, the company has teased its new 64MP camera smartphone.

Redmi teased the camera sample of its upcoming smartphone with 64 Megapixel camera on its official Weibo account. The image shared shows a zoomed picture of a cat that shows crisp details around the eye.

A smartphone with a 64 Megapixel camera will be a big move by Redmi. Samsung and Realme are said to be working on their smartphones with 64 Megapixel camera that is expected to come a little later this year.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth too had shared some samples last month in June that gave a glimpse of the 64 Megapixel smartphone. Given the teaser timing, looks like Samsung and Realme will soon be releasing the world's first 64 Megapixel camera.

Redmi has been working on the 64MP camera that has been making rounds since June, and reports suggest that the company would be using Samsung's recently launched 64 Megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

Redmi recently has launched the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro that feature a 48 Megapixel rear camera and with a 64MP camera in works, the brand certainly has its hands full to unveil the smartphone with major photography potential features.

