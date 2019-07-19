Image Source : MI.COM Xiaomi Mi A3 scheduled to debut in Malaysia on July 31

After launching its latest smartphone 'Mi A3' in Spain, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly planning to introduce it in the Asian market starting with Malaysia on July 31.

The Mi A3 is part of the Android One program, running stock Android instead of the company's custom Android skin - MIUI, news portal GSMArena reported on Thursday.

The phone features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, and the handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Mi A3 is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, and paired with 4GB RAM.

The device houses a triple rear camera setup that has a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor along with a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

