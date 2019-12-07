Airtel, Vodafone Idea bring back Unlimited Voice calling with new plans starting today

True Unlimited Calling is back again.

Soon after Reliance Jio introduced FUP on its recharge plans, Vodafone Idea and Airtel jumped onto the boat with them. However, Airtel and Vodafone got a lot of requests from the consumer and finally Airtel announced new plans with true unlimited calling. Following the steps of Airtel, Vodafone Idea also announced that it is dropping the FUP limits on its plans to offer truly unlimited calling to other networks.

The whole telecom industry was shaken with the tariff hike recently and that is now about to change. Apart from increasing the data prices, the calls also got capped to around 1,000 minutes per month for other networks. With their recent announcements and official tweets, the companies are about to change all that.

New plans from Airtel

Announcing the launch of three new unlimited plans from tomorrow, for our prepaid users. pic.twitter.com/eygsOoJc6Z — airtel India (@airtelindia) December 6, 2019

Bharti Airtel has just announced its new set of plans that not only bring data but also offer truly unlimited calling to other networks. These plans are called Truly Unlimited Plans and come at different prices. The plans begin at Rs. 219, which offers 1GB data per day, unlimited national calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The company has also added Rs. 399 and Rs. 449 plans that bring 1.5GB data and 2GB data per day respectively. While the Rs. 399 plan brings 100 SMS messages per day, Rs. 449 plan drops 10 SMS messages per day making it 90 messages per day.

What about Vodafone Idea?

Soon after Airtel announced its new plans, Vodafone Idea also made a tweet stating that they are removing any caps from their unlimited calling plans. The company now has Truly Unlimited calling plans starting from Rs. 149 and it goes all the way up to Rs. 2399. Now not only Vodafone Idea to Vodafone Idea calls are unlimited but also calls made to other networks are free from any FUP limits.