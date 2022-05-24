Road to Valor: Empires pre-registration starts, here is how you can book it

Follow us on Image Source : PR Road to Valor: Empires

Dreamotion, a subsidiary of KRAFTON, Inc., announced pre-registration on Google Play and Apple’s App Store is now available for Road to Valor: Empires, the real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy (RTS) game.

Road to Valor: Empires is the sequel to Road to Valor: World War II, which launched in January 2019 and eclipsed more than 3 million downloads. In this mobile PvP RTS game, players can become legendary field generals by designing their own armies comprised of units made up of richly diverse civilizations and myths, in addition to hero units known as guardians. Players can choose from nine guardians and over 60 different unit formations by using a strategy deck composed of one guardian and eight troops in an attempt to outplay opposing players and claim the throne.

The game claims to offer realistic graphics and dynamic features that allow for a large number of units to charge onto the battlefield and engage in mass combat. While fans of the original game will know what to expect from a gameplay perspective, Road to Valor: Empires offers new civilizations and factions to build armies with, including mythical beings such as Athena - Goddess of War; Odin - King of Asgard and Medusa.