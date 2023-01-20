Friday, January 20, 2023
     
The Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone expected to get 100-megapixel camera, 90Hz AMOLED display

The official release of the OPPO Reno 8T is expected soon. It will be available in two versions: Reno 8T and 5G Reno. It is anticipated that the Oppo Reno 8T will have an FHD+ display and an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2023 12:15 IST
OPPO
Image Source : OPPO The Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone expected to get 100-megapixel camera, 90Hz AMOLED display

The new smartphone Oppo Reno 8T, which is rumoured to be expanding the Reno 8 series, is expected to launch soon in India. A tipster has shared a detailed spec sheet for the Oppo Reno 8T, revealing some of the handset's key features and specifications.

The smartphone is likely to have an under-display fingerprint scanner, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

SnoopyTech, recently made public the specifications sheet for the upcoming Oppo phone. The Oppo Reno 8T is expected to have three rear cameras, the primary of which will have a resolution of 100 megapixels. A 2-megapixel "micro" lens and a 2-megapixel black-and-white mono lens will be attached to the main camera. Additionally, the handset will have a 32-megapixel front camera for video calls and selfies.

An in-display fingerprint reader and a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution are likely features of the Oppo Reno 8T. Additionally, it will feature visual protection. The phone will have support for SUPERVOOC 33W charging and a 5,000 mAh battery. It will be water-resistant with an IPX54 rating. In addition, the tipster has revealed the Oppo Reno 8T's operating system, which is said to be ColorOS 13, based on Android 13.

Tipster Mukul Sharma also leaked the Oppo Reno 8T's price and launch date a few days ago. In India, the upcoming smartphone is probably going to be released in the first week of February. Additionally, the phone's anticipated retail price of around Rs. 32,000. The phone may be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and its RAM and storage capacity are likely to be 8GB and 256GB, respectively.

