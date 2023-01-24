Infinix to launch Note 12i and Zero 5G 2023 in India: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Infinix Launches Note 12i and Zero 5G 2023 in India: Everything You Need to Know

Infinix has announced to launch of two new devices- Note 12i and Zero 5G 2023 in the Indian market. The Note 12i is scheduled to launch on 25 January and will go on sale from Flipkart. The Zero 5G smartphone will go on sale from 4 February onwards. Here are more details about the phones.

Infinix Note 12i

The handset comes with a 6.7 inches Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The device features a front shooter that is housed inside a waterdrop notch and supports a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. According to the microsite, the Indian version is Widevine L1 certified, enabling the Note 12i users to watch Netflix and Amazon Prime in HD quality.

The smartphone further comes with 4GB RAM, and the Indian variant of the Note 12i will support 3GB of extended RAM as well. On the rear end, the device will come with a triple rear camera setup, includes a 50 MP primary camera, and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The handset will come with Type-C fast charging and a stereo speaker setup. The device will be available in two colour variants— white and blue.

Infinix Zero 5G

Through an official tweet, the company stated that the Zero 5G 2023 will go live on sale from 4 February onwards. The device will feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with 33W fast charging support.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 process, the device comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which can be expanded further via a microSD card. It is expected to compete with other affordable ranged 5G handsets like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G.

