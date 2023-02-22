HP OMEN 17 with 13th generation Core i9 processor launched at Rs 2,69,990

Follow us on Image Source : HP.COM HP introduces OMEN 17 in India with 13th generation Core i9 processor, GeForce 4080 GPU

The OMEN 17, a laptop powered by a 13th generation Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, has been launched by HP in India as its most potent gaming laptop. A massive 17.3-inch display with a maximum QHD (2K) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate is included in the most recent gaming laptop.

Using OGH or OMEN gaming hub, HP claims that the OMEN 17's OMEN tempest cooling technology will provide desktop-class gaming performance. When compared to the NVIDIA laptop GPUs from the previous generation, the laptop's performance and energy efficiency have improved thanks to the newest RTX GPU, which also supports technologies like DLSS 3 (AI-based upscaling).

The laptop boasts a spacious trackpad and a keyboard with RGB illumination. The device includes a few USB-A ports, USB Type-C connectors, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack in terms of I/O.

The laptop comes equipped with a dual Bang & Olufsen speaker system and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, among other features. Moreover, there is a 720p web camera with an integrated dual array microphone and capabilities for temporal noise reduction.

At a starting price of Rs 2,69,990, the new HP OMEN 17 will be accessible to consumers through Omen playground stores, HP global stores, and HP online stores.

