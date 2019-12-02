Android, iOS: How to setup mobile hotspot easily on your phone

Here's how you can quickly setup hotspot on your smartphone

Mobile hotspots or Wi-Fi hotspot has become a necessity these days. While it can come in handy when using the internet on your laptop on the go, it can also be helpful while sharing the internet with a friend. The hotspot feature is available on most smartphones these days and here’s how you can set it up.

How to setup hotspot on Android

Android smartphone settings vary from smartphone to smartphone as they all run on different user interfaces. However, most of the steps remain the same.

Setting up hotspot is quite easy

Open the Settings app on your phone

Look for “Connection and Sharing” or “Other network settings” and tap on that

Now tap on Portable Hotspot or Mobile Hotspot

Here, click on Setup hotspot to configure the hotspot settings

SSID means the name of your Wi-Fi hotspot and the Password is what will allow you to connect with the device. Try to keep a difficult password so that not everyone is able to connect to your phone.

Now you can simply toggle the Portable hotspot on to turn it on

How to setup hotspot on iPhone

You can even change the password of your Wi-Fi hotspot

Head over to the Settings app on your iPhone

Tap on Personal Hotspot

Toggle on the Personal Hotpot

You can also tap on Wi-Fi password to change the default password

Similarly, you can even use hotspot via Bluetooth or USB cable to connect to your laptop. Do note that while using Wi-Fi hotspot, you will be disconnected from the current Wi-Fi network.