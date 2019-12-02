Android, iOS: How to setup mobile hotspot easily on your phone

Mobile hotspots or Wi-Fi hotspot has become a necessity these days. While it can come in handy when using the internet on your laptop on the go, it can also be helpful while sharing the internet with a friend. The hotspot feature is available on most smartphones these days and here’s how you can set it up.
How to setup hotspot on Android
Android smartphone settings vary from smartphone to smartphone as they all run on different user interfaces. However, most of the steps remain the same.
- Open the Settings app on your phone
- Look for “Connection and Sharing” or “Other network settings” and tap on that
- Now tap on Portable Hotspot or Mobile Hotspot
- Here, click on Setup hotspot to configure the hotspot settings
- SSID means the name of your Wi-Fi hotspot and the Password is what will allow you to connect with the device. Try to keep a difficult password so that not everyone is able to connect to your phone.
- Now you can simply toggle the Portable hotspot on to turn it on
How to setup hotspot on iPhone
- Head over to the Settings app on your iPhone
- Tap on Personal Hotspot
- Toggle on the Personal Hotpot
- You can also tap on Wi-Fi password to change the default password
Similarly, you can even use hotspot via Bluetooth or USB cable to connect to your laptop. Do note that while using Wi-Fi hotspot, you will be disconnected from the current Wi-Fi network.