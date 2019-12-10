How to record calls on Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme and other smartphones

Simple ways to record calls on your smartphone.

There can be many reasons for recording a phone call. While there are hundreds of applications on the Google Play Store that allow recording calls, Google has stopped supporting third-party call recording apps on Android. Fortunately enough, many OEMs provide a call recording option in the dialer app itself. Here's how you can enable auto call recording on your smartphone.

Record calls on Xiaomi’s MIUI

Recording calls on Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 11 is as easy as it gets. The users can simply make a call to anyone and tap on the “Record” option to start recording. In order to make the phone automatically record all the calls, enable auto call recording using the following steps.

Open the Dialer app on your phone

Tap on the More icon on the bottom left corner and tap on Settings

Now go to Call Recording and turn on “Record calls automatically”

You can also customize the settings further in order to record calls for the selected number

Record calls on OnePlus' OxygenOS

Even OxygenOS provides an option to record calls. Just tap on the record icon when making any outgoing calls. In order to activate auto call recording, follow these steps

Head over to the Dialer app and tap on the "3-dot" icon on the top right corner

Now tap on Settings and look for Auto Call Recording

Just activate the feature in order to start recording every time you make or receive a phone call

Record calls on Oppo and Realme's ColorOS

Just like other Chinese smartphone giants, Realme also provides an option to record calls on the calling screen. Also, you can enable auto-recording by enabling the option using the following steps.

Open the Dialer app on your Realme smartphone

Tap on the "3-dot" icon on the top right corner and click on Settings

Now head over to "Call Recording"

Enable the "Record all calls" options. You can also customise the feature according to your needs.

Record calls on Samsung's OneUI

Samsung has also started rolling out the call recording feature with its latest OneUI software. However, if you are using an old Samsung device, you might not be able to find such an option. Here are the steps to enable auto call recording on your Samsung smartphone.

Open the Phone app on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone

On the top-right corner, tap the 3-dot menu button

Now click on Settings

Here, you will find a Record Calls option

Just enable Auto record calls. Here, you can also customise the options according to your needs

Record calls on Vivo's FunTouchOS

Here are the simple steps to enable automatic call recording on your Vivo smartphone.

Open the Settings app on your Vivo smartphone

Head over to System Apps > Phone > Recording

Here, you can enable automatic call recording and make tweaks to it according to your needs.

Record calls on Nokia, Google or other stock Android phones

Unfortunately, stock Android does not support call recording feature. Also, Android 9 Pie has stopped supporting third-party call recording applications. So, in order to record calls, you will need to use another smartphone or a recording device.