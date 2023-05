Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Twitter down: The micro-blogging platfrom has been reported for not working as the services are currently down for many users.

Image Source : DOWNDETECTORDowndetector

It was recently when Downdetector, an outrage tracking platfrom witnessed many complaints reported against the micro-blogging platfrom not being operational in many regions of India.

Image Source : DOWNDETECTORDowndetector on Twitter outrage

Downdetector stated that Twitter down has been reported from the cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur and more (as per the graphic shared on the outrage tracking platfrom).

Latest Technology News