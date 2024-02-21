OnePlus Watch 2 set to launch this month in India, pre-reservation starts: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS WATCH 2 OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus will introduce its latest smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Now, the company has also confirmed the launch of its latest smartwatch in India. The latest OnePlus Watch 2 will arrive in India on February 26 at 8.30PM IST. The upcoming OnePlus Watch 2 will succeed the OnePlus Watch, which was launched in India in 2021.

While the company is yet to reveal more details on the key specifications of the upcoming smartwatch, the company has revealed some details about its battery life and design. Here’s everything you need to know.

A community post shared on the company’s official website revealed the launch date and also highlighted some of the features of the OnePlus Watch 2. In addition to this, the company has also created a microsite for the upcoming smartwatch and inserted buyers can book a pre-reserve pass for the Watch 2 via the microsite.

The community post on the Oneplus website highlighted that the Watch 2 will feature a sapphire crystal glass watch face encased in the stainless-steel chassis. The Watch 2 will be available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colour options. The upcoming smartwatch will offer up to 100 hours of battery life in “full Smart Mode”, as per the company’s claim.

The post also hinted towards ecosystem building and some of the recently launched products from the company including OnePlus Open, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Tab. However, the company did not reveal any further details on the ecosystem. The post also mentioned the phrase “meticulous health monitoring” hinting towards some advanced upcoming health tracking features.

Various reports available online have mentioned some leaked specifications of the upcoming smartwatch. As per the reports, the Watch 2 is expected to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. The smartwatch is likely to run on Wear OS. However, the exact version of the Wear OS is yet to be known. The Watch 2 is expected to be available for sale via Amazon as a landing page has also been created on the platform.

