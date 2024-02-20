OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Price cut for both 128GB and 256GB models | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price Drop: OnePlus has cut the price of its Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone, making it more affordable. Both the 128GB and 256GB versions are now priced below Rs 20,000. Originally, the Nord CE 3 Lite started at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and Rs 21,999 for the 256GB version. Now, the 128GB variant costs Rs 17,999, while the 256GB variant starts at Rs 19,999.

Colour options

The smartphone comes in two colours: Chromatic Gray and Pastel Lime.

Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

Camera

It has a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. There's also a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Battery and Charging

The Nord CE 3 Lite is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It has a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With its lowered price, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers good value for money. It boasts impressive specifications, including a high-resolution display, powerful processor, and fast charging capabilities. Plus, the option of two stylish colour choices adds to its appeal.

