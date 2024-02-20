iPhone 16 Pro to introduce titanium grey and desert titanium options | All details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV iPhone 15 Pro Max

Fresh rumours about the iPhone 16 Pro series are buzzing, hinting at two new colour options: Titanium Grey and Desert Titanium. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to debut in September, as usual for Apple's smartphone launches. Speculations are widespread about the exciting features and changes in store for the upcoming iPhone series.

New colour options

As per the recent post on X (Formerly Twitter) by tipster Majin Bu, the premium iPhone 16 Pro could introduce Titanium Grey and Desert Titanium as two new colour choices. This adds a fresh twist to the usual colour palette offered by Apple.

Evolution of colour choices

Apple's 'Pro' iPhone models have typically launched in up to four colour variants, including classic options like black, white, and gold, alongside more vibrant choices like green, blue, or purple. However, recent models like the iPhone 15 Pro feature Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium finishes.

Potential changes

According to the Macrumors, Apple might stick with the Black Titanium and White Titanium colour variants for the iPhone 16 Pro. However, the Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium options could be phased out to accommodate the introduction of Titanium Grey and Desert Titanium.

As anticipation builds for the iPhone 16 Pro series, the possibility of new colour options adds to the excitement. While details remain speculative, the potential inclusion of Titanium Grey and Desert Titanium could offer users more choices for personalisation.

ALSO READ | iQOO Neo 9 Pro coming to India on February 22: Pre-ordering info and what to expect

ALSO READ | CEO 'Carl Bhai' announces Made-in-India production for Nothing Phone (2a)