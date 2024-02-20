CEO 'Carl Bhai' announces Made-in-India production for Nothing Phone (2a)

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that their new mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), will be manufactured in India. This phone is set to launch in India and other global markets on March 5th. Carl Pei, who recently changed his name on social media to 'Carl Bhai', expressed his eagerness to engage with the Indian audience. He even suggested that Elon Musk should do the same if Tesla wants to set up a factory in India.

Background story

The decision to make the announcement came after a conversation with a user named 'Râmãn Bhai' who asked why Nothing wanted to have a brand ambassador. Pei replied, "We want to sell more phones bhai", showing his interest in reaching out to more customers.

Manufacturing in India

Nothing is following in the footsteps of Apple, which already produces iPhones in India. Analysts predict that iPhone production in India will increase significantly, reaching 20-25 per cent of total production capacity by 2024.

Expected specs and pricing

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset, similar to the one found in the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The rumoured price ranges from €349 (around Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant to €399 (around Rs 35,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

Competitive market

With a price tag of around Rs 30,000, the Nothing Phone (2a) will compete directly with smartphones like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and the Realme 12 Pro+. It is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. A 32MP front camera is expected to cater to selfie and video call needs.

Software and charging

The smartphone will likely run on the Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14. It may support up to 45W fast charging, but it's unclear if the charger will be included in the box.

