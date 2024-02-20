Xiaomi 14 flagship smartphone confirmed for India launch - What you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 14

After months of speculation, Xiaomi has officially announced that its flagship Xiaomi 14 smartphone will hit the Indian market on March 7. While the Xiaomi 14 series was first introduced in China last October, its global debut is scheduled for February 25.

Variant details

The Xiaomi 14 series consists of three models: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. However, the teaser shared by Xiaomi India suggests that only the standard Xiaomi 14 model may be released in India initially.

Camera and features

According to the company, The Xiaomi 14 boasts a triple rear camera setup developed in collaboration with Leica. It comprises a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a Leica Summilux lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Additionally, the Chinese version includes a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and charging

Equipped with a 4610mAh battery, the Xiaomi 14 supports 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring long-lasting usage.

Colour options

In China, the smartphone is available in four colour options: Jade Green, Black, White, and Snow Mountain Pink.

Expected pricing in India

In China, the Xiaomi 14 starts at CNY 3,999 and goes up to CNY 4,999, depending on the storage variant. Considering this, the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced around Rs 50,000 in India, while the higher-end variant might cost up to Rs 60,000.

