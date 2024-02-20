Leak reveals details of Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Specs, price, and launch date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Details Leaked: Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy F15 5G, in India. Ahead of its expected release, details about the phone have leaked online, including its price, design, and specifications.

Expected specs and pricing

According to a post by tipster Mukul Sharma on social media, the Galaxy F15 5G is set to debut soon in India and will likely be sold through Flipkart. The phone is expected to come in three colour options and could be priced at less than Rs 15,000.

Additionally, the tipster mentioned that the Galaxy F15 5G will come with a promise of 4 years of updates and a large 6,000 mAh battery. A report from Smartprix also suggests that Samsung may offer OS updates and software updates for up to 5 years, potentially extending support to Android 18.

The report further suggests that the Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.6-inch sAMOLED display and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Camera and launch details

Regarding the camera, the F15 5G is rumoured to sport a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and an ultra-wide and macro sensor. Additionally, there could be a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

According to the report, the Galaxy F15 5G is slated to be unveiled in India on February 22 at noon. However, it's important to note that Samsung has yet to officially confirm the existence of this device, its specifications, or the launch date.

