Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series: Pre-booking starts in India from February 20 onwards: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series

Samsung has officially stated that the pre-booking of its AI-powered Galaxy Book4 series will be available in India from February 20 onwards. Those who are willing to pre-book the Galaxy Book4 series, which includes Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360 could visit the the company's official website, along with the leading online stores and select retail stores in the country. The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360 will be priced at Rs 163,990, Rs 131,990, and Rs 114,990, respectively.

Also, the customers who are pre-booking the Galaxy Book4 series will get benefits worth Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series

"Bringing next-level connectivity, mobility and productivity, the Galaxy Book4 series redefines how users interact with their PCs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices, delivering truly connected and intelligent experiences," Samsung said.

The Galaxy Book4 series comes with a new Intel Core Ultra 7/Ultra5 processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU). The series also features Intel’s industry-first AI PC Acceleration programme to boost productivity.

Image Source : SAMSUNGSamsung Galaxy Book4 Series- Key specifications

According to the company, the AI-powered series features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with clear contrast and vivid colour, regardless of whether it is used indoors or outdoors.

ALSO READ: After Sora's launch, AI Tokens witness surge: Report

Inputs from IANS