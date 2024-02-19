After Sora's launch, AI Tokens witness surge: Report

Monday, February 19, 2024
     
Worldcoin, the crypto project co-founded by Sam Altman, soared 30 per cent, the highest among all AI tokens, setting a new lifetime peak at $7, the report stated.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2024 18:06 IST
OpenAI
Image Source : FILE OpenAI

Following the launch of Sora- OpenAI's text-to-video model, ChatGPT's founding company witnessed significant growth in the artificial intelligence (AI)-related tokens over the weekend. As per the report of CoinGecko data, sector tokens like Ocean Protocol's OCEAN and Fetch have increased by an average of 7.7 per cent in the last 24 hours. AI's FET was up by more than 10 per cent.

Several users also took to X to express their thoughts on this development. 

A user wrote: "Artificial intelligence (AI) tokens are on the rise today following the launch of OpenAI's new text-to-video tool, Sora."

Another user posted: "The AI narrative is still extremely early and money will keep flowing into it during this run."

In early 2023, there was a significant increase in interest in tokens related to AI as ChatGPT and image generation software gained popularity. However, the hype surrounding AI-related tokens slowed down in the past few months. However, the launch of Sora has reignited the interest in this sector.

According to OpenAI, Sora is capable of generating entire videos all at once or extending generated videos to make them longer.

Similar to GPT models, Sora uses a transformer architecture, unlocking superior scaling performance.

ALSO READ: AI created more jobs in web design, data science, digital marketing and more: IBM India

Inputs from IANS

