Google releases first developer preview of Android 15: What's new?

Google has started working on the next version of its Android operating system, called Android 15. They recently released the first Developer Preview for Android 15, which gives developers a sneak peek into what's coming. The focus of Android 15 is on improving device security and making it easier for apps to use high-end features like advanced cameras, graphics, displays, and artificial intelligence.

What's new in Android 15?

In Android 15, apps will be able to improve camera performance in low light conditions and have better control over flash intensity. It will also allow smartphones to be used as virtual musical instruments with MIDI 2.0 support. Google is also upgrading Privacy Sandbox for targeted ads while preserving user privacy and enhancing Health Connect to support new health-related data types.

Improved security and privacy

Android 15 includes new tools to protect users from malware and unauthorised changes to their files. Additionally, there's a feature called partial screen sharing, which lets users record only a specific app window instead of the entire screen, adding more privacy controls.

Timeline for release

The first Developer Preview of Android 15 is available now for Pixel smartphones. However, it's mainly for developers to test their apps and may have bugs. More previews are expected in March, followed by beta releases in April. By June, the platform stability will be achieved, meaning no more major changes will be made to the operating system.

Android 15 aims to make smartphones more secure, improve app performance, and enhance user privacy. With new features like advanced camera controls, virtual MIDI support, and upgraded privacy tools, it promises to offer a better user experience.

