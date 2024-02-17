ISRO successfully launches INSAT-3DS satellite to improve disaster warning systems

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) successfully launched the INSAT-3DS satellite.

ISRO successfully launched INSAT-3DS Satellite: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) successfully launched the INSAT-3DS satellite on GSLV-F14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:35 pm today. The objective of this mission is to help India improve its ability to enhance the weather forecasting system, observe the ocean and warn people about disasters.

The GSLV rocket, which is three-staged, stands at 51.7 meters tall and weighs 420 tonnes, lifted off into the sky at 5:35 p.m., overcoming Earth's gravitational pull. Carried by the rocket is India's latest meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS, weighing 2,274 kg. This satellite will enhance meteorological services alongside the existing INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites already in orbit, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, congratulated ISRO on this occasion.

"Celebrating the launch of INSAT 3DS…the latest generation Climate/Weather satellite. Proud to be associated with Department of Space at a time when team ISRO continues to accomplish one success after the other with personal patronage from PM Modi..."He stated in a post on X.

What is INSAT-3DS?

Image Source : ISROINSAT 3DS Satellite

According to ISRO, INSAT-3DS, a cutting-edge meteorological satellite, is the latest addition to India's Third Generation Meteorological Satellite series. Operating from Geostationary Orbit, its main job is to enhance meteorological observations and keep a close eye on both land and ocean surfaces for advanced weather forecasting and disaster warning. This satellite will work alongside existing meteorological services provided by INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR.

Benefits of INSAT-3DS Data

The data gathered by INSAT-3DS will be utilised by various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), including the India Meteorology Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), and other affiliated agencies and institutes. This collaboration aims to improve weather forecasts and meteorological services across different sectors.

Launch Vehicle for INSAT-3DS

Image Source : ISROINSAT-3DS satellite on GSLV-F14

For this mission, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) is chosen as the launch vehicle. Its primary goal is to deploy the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Following this, a series of orbital manoeuvres will be carried out to position the satellite into a Geostationary Orbit, where it will perform its tasks effectively.

Story is updating...