Microsoft addresses concerns: Edge browser no longer 'Steals' chrome tabs, data

Microsoft has fixed a problem in its Edge browser that was reportedly taking Chrome tabs and data without permission. The company released an update for Microsoft Edge, explaining that the browser has a feature to import data from other browsers with user consent, but this feature wasn't working correctly across different devices. Now, the issue is resolved, and the setting for controlling automatic data import is syncing correctly.

Mozilla's investigation

Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox browser, recently commissioned researchers to investigate Microsoft's tactics and their impact on consumers. The report revealed how Microsoft promotes its own browser, Edge, within the Windows operating system, making it difficult for users to choose other browsers. Mozilla expressed concern about this behaviour, especially for independent browsers like Firefox, which rely on operating systems provided by competing browser vendors.

Digital Markets Act (DMA)

With the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union, Mozilla hopes that barriers to browser competition will be removed. The DMA aims to create fair competition in the digital market by addressing issues like anti-competitive behaviour and promoting consumer choice.

Furthermore, Microsoft has recently announced that it will no longer provide support for the Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 11. This decision means that the apps will no longer receive updates after December 31, 2024. Instead, Microsoft is redirecting users to switch to the Outlook app, which comes integrated into its Office 365 suite of tools. The move is part of the company's strategy to promote Outlook as the primary email and calendar app for its users.

