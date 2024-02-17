Why did Elon Musk's X take action against over 2L accounts in India? DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

X Corp, led by Elon Musk, has banned a record number of accounts in India, totalling 231,215 between December 26 and January 25. Most of these bans were for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. Additionally, 1,945 accounts were taken down for promoting terrorism in the country.

Bans and complaints

In total, X Corp banned 233,160 accounts during this reporting period. The company received 2,525 complaints from users in India during the same time frame, with 40 grievances related to appealing account suspensions. Of these, 9 account suspensions were overturned after review.

Types of complaints

The majority of complaints from India were about ban evasion (967), followed by abuse/harassment (684), sensitive adult content (363), and hateful conduct (313).

Previous bans and terrorism promotion

Between November 26 and December 25, X Corp banned 227,600 accounts in India. Additionally, 2,032 accounts were removed for promoting terrorism on the platform during this period.

Premium services

A new report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) revealed that X Corp is providing premium, paid services to accounts associated with leaders of a US-designated terrorist group and several other sanctioned organisations. The report identified over a dozen accounts for US-sanctioned entities with a blue checkmark, which requires the purchase of a premium subscription.

X Corp, under the leadership of Elon Musk, is cracking down on accounts promoting harmful content, including child sexual exploitation and terrorism. Despite facing numerous complaints, the company is actively taking action to enforce its policies and ensure the safety of its platform users.

