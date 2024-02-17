Clubhouse launches feature to convert texts into customised voice messages

Follow us on Image Source : CLUBHOUSE Representational Image

Clubhouse, the social audio platform that gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced on Friday that users can now send text messages to their friends, and the recipients will hear the words as if the sender spoke them.

How it works

This new feature, called 'custom voice,' is initially being rolled out in the US. Users can record a snippet of their speech, and with the help of AI technology, their custom voice is created. Only the sender can use their custom voice, and recipients can easily distinguish between the real voice and the custom one.

Seamless communication

According to Clubhouse, the custom voice feature aims to make communication feel seamless, blending the experience of talking and typing or reading and listening in a live conversation.

Evolution of Clubhouse

Last September, Clubhouse underwent a transformation into an audio messaging app. The company introduced voice-only group chats called "Chats," aiming to make the platform more social and unique.

What users can expect

With the new custom voice feature, Clubhouse continues evolving into a more interactive and engaging platform. Users can now enjoy a more personalised communication experience, bridging the text and voice messaging gap.

To summarise, by combining text messaging with personalised voice snippets, Clubhouse is aiming to provide a more immersive and dynamic communication environment for its users.

ALSO READ | New WhatsApp feature to let you transfer ownership of your channel | DEETS inside

ALSO READ | Apple's Vision Pro headset sees many returns despite initial excitement - Here's why