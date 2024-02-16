New WhatsApp feature to let you transfer ownership of your channel | DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing out some new features for its Channels tool, which allows for one-way broadcasting of updates. These updates are currently in the beta version of WhatsApp and are expected to be available soon for all users.

New ownership transfer feature

According to WABetaInfo, in the latest beta version (2.24.4.22) for Android, WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows the current owner of a channel to transfer ownership to someone else. This means the current owner can choose a new owner from a list of eligible users and start the transfer process. If the new owner accepts the request, they will gain full administrative rights over the channel, including managing settings and information.

Enhanced control and flexibility

With this new feature, users will have more flexibility and control over their channels. They can assign administrative duties to other users as needed, giving them the ability to delete the channel, remove other administrators, and more. This offers users a convenient way to manage their WhatsApp channels and ensure they are in capable hands.

Rollout and availability

The new feature is currently being rolled out gradually to a select group of beta testers. More users will have access to it in the coming days. Users can access the update through the Google Play Beta Programme, and it is labelled as a compatible update.

However, some beta testers may already have access to the feature if they installed the previous update (2.24.4.20). If users have installed the update but do not see the feature, it may not be available to them yet.

