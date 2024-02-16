Apple's Vision Pro headset sees many returns despite initial excitement - Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple Vision Pro

Apple launched its Vision Pro headset with much excitement, and initial reports indicated over 200,000 pre-orders. The headset hit the market on February 2, receiving praise for its experience and sparking curiosity about its technology and appearance.

However, the enthusiasm seems to have waned as many buyers are returning the device and receiving full refunds. Priced at $3,499, some users experienced discomfort, headaches, and motion sickness, leading to their decision to return the product.

Return policy and health concerns

Apple's 14-day return policy enabled buyers to try the product and return it if unsatisfied. Many users utilised this window after experiencing discomfort, which is common with virtual reality headsets. However, the high price of the Vision Pro makes its issues more notable compared to other headsets.

Challenges of first-gen technology

While Apple's vision for the headset is futuristic and the platform shows promise, the high price tag raises concerns for potential buyers. Some users reported discomfort after just 10 minutes of use, highlighting the challenges of first-generation mixed reality technology.

Considerations for buyers

Apple has strict compatibility requirements for the headset, meaning buyers need to ensure compatibility before making a purchase decision. The high return rate suggests that buyers are reconsidering their investment due to the discomfort and high price.

Apple Vision Pro's key features

The Vision Pro is an advanced VR headset that has a three-dimensional interface. This interface can be controlled using a user's eyes, hands, and voice. The device comes with a unique operating system called visionOS. It allows users to interact with digital content in an immersive way.

In addition, the Vision Pro device is equipped with a feature called EyeSight, which helps to improve connectivity with others. It has two ultra-high-resolution displays that can turn any space into a personal movie theatre, offering a screen sensation that is 100 feet wide.

