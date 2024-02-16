Google expands Gemini models for advanced AI tasks on Vertex platform - What it means

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google announced on Friday that it's making more Gemini models available to users through updates and expanded availability on its Vertex artificial intelligence platform. Gemini 1.0 Pro, a model designed for scaling across various AI tasks, is now accessible to all Vertex AI customers. This version offers a good balance of quality, performance, and cost, making it suitable for tasks like content generation, editing, summarisation, and classification.

Introduction of Gemini 1.0 Ultra

Google has also made its most sophisticated model, Gemini 1.0 Ultra, generally available on Vertex AI, but customers need to be on an 'allowlist' to access it. This model is specifically built for complex tasks such as complex instruction, coding, reasoning, and multilingualism, and is optimised for high-quality output.

Gemini 1.5 Pro: A mid-sized multimodal model

Another addition is Gemini 1.5 Pro, a mid-sized multimodal model optimised for scaling across various tasks. Currently, in a private preview on Vertex AI, this model introduces a new experimental feature for long-context understanding, allowing it to process a context containing up to one million tokens.

This means it can handle vast amounts of information in one go, like analysing an entire code library, comparing content across hours of video, or enabling chatbots to hold long conversations without forgetting details.

Practical applications of Gemini 1.5 Pro

Enterprises can use Gemini 1.5 Pro to accurately analyse entire code libraries in a single prompt, compare content across hours of video, or enable chatbots to maintain detailed conversations without losing track of information.

