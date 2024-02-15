Xiaomi Redmi A3 brings 'Halo' design to sub-10k smartphone segment in India: Check pricing and key specs

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Redmi A3

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi A3 smartphone in India, bringing more competition to the sub-10k smartphone segment. The phone starts at a price of Rs 7,299 and features the stylish 'Halo' design usually found on more expensive Redmi models.

Price and availability

The Redmi A3 is available in three variants:

3GB RAM/64GB storage for Rs 7,299

4GB RAM/128GB storage for Rs 8,299

6GB RAM/128GB storage for Rs 9,299

It will go on sale starting February 23 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and other retail outlets.

Key Specifications of Redmi A3

The Redmi A3 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on MIUI 14, based on Android 13.

The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging with a 10W charger included in the box. Connectivity options include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, dual 4G SIM slots, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, and GNSS.

Camera

On the camera front, the Redmi A3 features a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 5MP front-facing camera.

Overall, the company claims that Redmi A3 offers a compelling package with its stylish design, large display, decent performance, and long-lasting battery life which it a strong contender in the budget smartphone market.

