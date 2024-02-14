Asus debuts first-ever ROG laptop with OLED screen in India: Check pricing, key features, and more

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS Newly launched products from ASUS

Asus India's gaming division, Republic of Gamers (ROG), has launched its first-ever gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, featuring an OLED panel in India. This laptop is priced at Rs 189,990 and will be available for purchase both online and offline.

In addition to the Zephyrus G16, Asus also introduced the refreshed Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 and the ROG G22 gaming desktop to enhance gaming and content creation experiences. The Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 starts at Rs 289,990, while the G22 gaming desktop is priced at Rs 229,990.

"The newly launched Zephyrus G16 and Strix Scar 16/Scar 18 will empower pro gamers with a decisive edge and offer casual players an entirely new realm of gameplay experiences," Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

Key Features

According to the company, the Zephyrus G16 is equipped with the cutting-edge AI-Ready Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 4000 Series graphics, delivering exceptional performance for gaming and content creation. Meanwhile, the refreshed Strix Scar 16/ Scar 18 boasts the latest 14th-generation Intel Core processor.

The ROG G22 gaming desktop features an Intel Core i7-14700F processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, enabling it to handle even the most demanding games with ease, the company claimed.

These new offerings from Asus ROG aim to cater to the needs of both professional gamers seeking top-notch performance and casual players looking for immersive gaming experiences.

