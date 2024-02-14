Meta's Quest 3 challenges Apple's Vision Pro with superior features and value, says Mark Zuckerberg

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image (Meta Quest 3 vs Apple Vision Pro)

In the world of mixed-reality headsets, Meta is a key competitor to Apple, offering the budget-friendly Quest lineup. Despite a major price difference—Meta Quest 3 at $499 compared to Apple's entry-level Vision Pro at $3,499—people naturally compare the two. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a video on Instagram explaining why he thinks the Quest 3 is better than the Apple Vision Pro in many aspects.

Advantages of Meta Quest 3

Zuckerberg points out several reasons why he believes the Quest 3 outshines the Vision Pro:

Features like passthrough capture and multitasking windows are available on the Quest 3, similar to the Vision Pro. Comfort is a big plus, with the Quest being lighter and wire-free, making it feel less bulky on the face. Meta offers a wider field of view and brighter screens, although Apple has a higher-resolution display. The Quest 3 maintains clarity even during movement, while the Vision Pro may have motion blur. Precision controllers for gaming and better hand tracking are available on the Quest 3, lacking in Apple's offering. Quest 3 allows native gaming and YouTube viewing, with the potential for similar apps on the Vision Pro.

Zuckerberg's perspective

Zuckerberg emphasises that Meta follows an open model, contrasting with Apple's closed approach. He believes in the importance of openness for innovation and wants Meta to lead in this new era of computing.

"It’s not always that way. If you go back to the PC era, Microsoft’s open model was the winner. In this next generation, Meta is going to be the open model, and I really want to make sure that the open model wins out again. The future is not yet written," said Zuckerberg

Meta has a track record of producing headsets, including multiple generations of the Quest lineup. Meanwhile, rumours suggest Apple is developing a more affordable version of the Vision Pro as the competition between Meta and Apple is heating up.

