Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     
Live tv
  4. OpenAI testing memory capability for ChatGPT: Users can enable, manage, and forget memories

OpenAI is testing a new feature called "memory" for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. This feature allows the chatbot to remember information from conversations over time.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2024 10:34 IST
openai, chatgpt, artificial intelligence, ai, chatgpt new features, chatgpt memory feature, tech
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

OpenAI is testing a new feature called "memory" for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. This feature allows the bot to remember information about you and your conversations over time. Users can explicitly tell ChatGPT to remember something, ask what it remembers, or tell it to forget things. The memory feature is being rolled out to a small group of ChatGPT users to see how useful it is, with plans for a broader rollout later.

Improved memory with use

ChatGPT's memory will improve the more you use it, and users will notice enhancements over time. However, users have the option to turn off memory at any time. When memory is off, ChatGPT won't create or use memories.

Managing memories

Users can instruct ChatGPT to forget something, view and delete specific memories, or clear all memories through settings. Additionally, if users prefer not to use memory during a conversation, they can use temporary chat mode. Temporary chats won't be saved in history, won't use memory, and won't contribute to model training.

Distinct memories for each GPT

Each GPT will have its own distinct memory. Builders of GPTs will have the option to enable memory for their models. Memories are not shared with builders, and to interact with a memory-enabled GPT, users will also need to have memory enabled.

ChatGPT as assistant for Nothing Phone users 

Furthermore, Nothing Phones users will now be able to use ChatGPT as their virtual assistant in an easy way. Recently, the CEO, Carl Pei, has confirmed that the AI-based chatbot from OpenAI will be directly accessible from the home screen through a quick settings widget on Nothing OS.

