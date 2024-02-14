Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. RBI plans to replace OTPs with new technology to combat digital scams | Deets inside

RBI plans to replace OTPs with new technology to combat digital scams | Deets inside

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly aiming to enhance digital payment security by replacing SMS-based OTPs with more secure authentication methods, such as authentication apps or biometric sensors on smartphones.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2024 8:36 IST
reserve bank of india, sms based otp, otp scams, digital scams, online fraud, online scams, tech
Image Source : FILE Representational Image

India is considering replacing mobile one-time-passwords (OTPs) with new technology to combat digital scams. OTPs are used for verifying digital payments but have been exploited by scammers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aims to enhance security by adopting authentication apps or biometric sensors on smartphones, which would prevent SIM swapping and spying on devices.

RBI's approach to security

The RBI plans to eliminate SMS-based OTP transactions to boost security and give users more control over payments. This move would make it harder for hackers to bypass security measures.

Comparison with other platforms

Other platforms, like X (formerly Twitter), have already switched from SMS-based verification to authentication apps for improved security. The RBI acknowledges the need to address security concerns and may opt for Multi-Factor Authentication (MPIN) similar to UPI payments.

Challenges and considerations

Transitioning from OTPs to authentication apps poses challenges, especially for users with feature phones lacking app support. The RBI must ensure inclusivity and accessibility for all users, not just those with smartphones.

What's next? 

While the timeline and implementation details are unclear, it's evident that a shift in security measures is necessary. The RBI aims to find a solution that balances security and accessibility for all users.

Furthermore, Paytm Payments Bank has been recently directed by RBI to stop accepting new deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, or FASTags after February 29 due to non-compliance with regulations.

Related Stories
RBI rules out review of action against Paytm Payments Bank, to issue FAQ this week

RBI rules out review of action against Paytm Payments Bank, to issue FAQ this week

Paytm plunges nearly 8 per cent to hit 52-week low; here's why

Paytm plunges nearly 8 per cent to hit 52-week low; here's why

Paytm timeline to restart sanctioning of loans to end on February 14

Paytm timeline to restart sanctioning of loans to end on February 14

Paytm competitors see a spike in app downloads

According to a recent report by Moneycontrol, after the RBI's order, competitors of Paytm such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and NPCI's BHIM app experienced a surge in downloads from the Google Play store.

ALSO READ | Apple to unveil updated iPad Air and iPad Pro models in 2024: What to expect

ALSO READ | Cautionary alert from Google: "Don't share confidential data with Gemini AI"

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement