Apple to unveil updated iPad Air and iPad Pro models in 2024: What to expect

Apple is rumoured to launch updated versions of the iPad Air and iPad Pro in 2024. There's talk of a larger iPad Air model, which would be a first for the series and possibly the biggest update yet for the more affordable tablets.

In 2022, Apple redesigned the iPad Air with a 10.9-inch display and a flat-edged design like the iPad Pro. Now, they might keep the same basic design but make it bigger.

What to expect

According to reports, Apple could introduce a 12.9-inch iPad Air model, marking the first time the iPad Air comes in two sizes. Like the iPad Pro, which also offers different display sizes, this could give users more options.

Expected features

Rumours suggest the new iPad Air models might debut in March with improved performance, possibly with the M2 or M3 chip. Apple may also introduce new colour choices.

Details on-screen technology and camera

Reports indicate that the 12.9-inch iPad Air would use the same LCD screen tech as the smaller model. Leaked schematics suggest a redesigned camera bump, resembling older iPhone designs with a vertical layout.

Updates on the magic keyboard

Apple plans to release a new Magic Keyboard with an aluminium design that is more like a laptop for the iPad Pro. However, this keyboard might not be compatible with the iPad Air.

Differentiation between iPad Pro and iPad Air

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman mentioned that the new Magic Keyboard would be exclusive to the iPad Pro lineup. iPad Air models, including the 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch versions, would continue to work with the current Magic Keyboard.

Considerations for Buyers

Gurman advised that if users want the best keyboard experience, they might opt for the iPad Pro, as the new 12.9-inch model would stick with the current Magic Keyboard.

