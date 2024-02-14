Google expands Meet app with companion mode for Android and iOS users

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Join Meet calls easily with Companion Mode on mobile devices.

Google has expanded its Meet app by introducing 'companion mode' for Android and iOS users. This feature lets you join a Meet call using a conference room's audio/video system instead of your own computer which makes it handy when space is limited. Originally available only on the web, companion mode now extends to mobile devices.

Benefits of 'Companion Mode'

Using companion mode from your phone or tablet offers a convenient way to participate in meetings without needing a laptop. It provides access to interactive features and controls which enhances your meeting experience in conference rooms or large spaces.

Key features

With companion mode, users can perform various actions during a meeting, such as:

Check-in to the room to be identified by name

Share emoji reactions without interrupting the speaker

Raise their hand to indicate a desire to speak

Turn on captions for subtitles while everyone speaks

The platform has made it easier for users to join Meet calls from their mobile devices with the introduction of companion mode on Android and iOS as this feature enables participation using in-room audio/video systems, ideal for situations where laptops may not be practical.

Sundar Pichai's announcement

In other news, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company has reached 100 million subscriptions to the Google One service. Google One offers additional storage for free services like Gmail, Drive, and Photos, along with access to more features.

