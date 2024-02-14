New WhatsApp feature allows users to disable reactions in channels: What to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing new features to its Channels feature on Android. One of the upcoming features allows users to have more control over reactions within Channels.

New feature: Disabling reactions

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's Channels feature lets users receive updates from various sources like celebrities, news channels, and meme pages. Now, WhatsApp is testing an update that lets users disable reactions within Channels. This means users can choose whether they want reactions enabled or disabled in their Channels.

More control for users

By giving users the option to disable reactions, WhatsApp is aiming to make Channels a more focused means of communication. This update allows users to reduce distractions and keep the conversation focused on the shared content within the Channel.

Advantages of disabling reactions

Disabling reactions in Channels can be helpful in certain situations. For example, it can prevent misunderstandings that may arise from reactions being misinterpreted. This feature is currently being tested by beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android, and it will roll out to more users soon.

Channel owners benefit too

Channel owners can benefit from this feature by ensuring that their messages receive the attention they deserve. By controlling the type of interactions allowed in their Channels, owners can keep their updates clear and maintain the focus on the content being shared.

Overall, the ability to disable reactions in WhatsApp Channels gives users more control over their communication experience. It allows for clearer and more focused conversations within Channels, benefiting both users and Channel owners alike.

