YouTube introduces remix feature for shorts to compete with TikTok - How it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Google's YouTube is stepping up its game to compete with TikTok by introducing a new feature called "remix" for its Shorts platform. This feature allows users to create their own versions of music videos. Last year, YouTube introduced tools like Collab and fun effects for Shorts, and now they're taking it further with remixing.

How to remix videos in shorts

To remix a video in Shorts, users can directly tap "Remix" while watching a video on YouTube. There are four options to choose from: Sound, Green Screen, Cut, and Collab. Users can take just the sound from the video to use in their Short, or they can incorporate the video as the background for their own Short.

Creating alongside the video

Users can create their Short right alongside the original video, allowing them to follow along with choreography or react in real-time to the music.

Exploring and remixing

On YouTube, users can watch the original music video repeatedly, check out other Shorts created from the same song by fellow fans, and even discover lesser-known songs from their favourite artists. They can then remix these videos to create their own unique content.

YouTube Shorts success

YouTube Shorts has seen immense success, with over 50 billion daily views. The new remix feature for Shorts allows users to create their own versions of music videos. With options like Sound, Green Screen, Cut, and Collab, users can get creative and personalise their Shorts.

ALSO READ | Own an iPhone 7? Apple could compensate you up to Rs 29,000 | All you need to know

ALSO READ | Vivo V30 Pro launching soon with Zeiss lenses and 120Hz display: Launch date, expected specs, and more