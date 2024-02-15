Own an iPhone 7? Apple could compensate you up to Rs 29,000 | What you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Apple iPhone 7 Model Compensation: In 2023, Apple agreed to pay $35 million to settle a lawsuit over audio problems in iPhone 7 models. Now, Apple is notifying eligible customers about compensation, but there are some conditions to consider.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for compensation, you must be a resident of the United States who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023. You also need to have reported the audio issues to Apple or paid for a repair or replacement due to these problems.

Important points

Unfortunately, residents of India are not eligible for this compensation. If you meet the criteria, you may receive a payment called the "Class Payment." The deadline to claim the settlement money is June 3. If you believe you're eligible but haven't received an email, you can contact info@smartphoneaudiosettlement.com.

Compensation details

Users who paid for complete repairs may receive up to $349.

Those who experienced issues but didn't pursue repairs themselves could be eligible for up to $125.

These settlement amounts are subject to approval by a California Court on July 18.

iOS 18 to have Vision Pro features

In a separate development, A recent report suggests that Apple may include many of the innovative features found in its Vision Pro headset in the upcoming iOS 18 operating system. The Verifier has reported that iOS 18 will receive a visual overhaul, including a fresh design for menus, built-in apps, and Safari.

This update could be a significant departure from previous iOS versions, with the introduction of new visual elements inspired by the VisionOS interface of the Vision Pro headset.

