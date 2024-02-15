Rumours suggest Samsung plans for a triple-fold device: What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Representational Image (Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4)

Samsung, known for its popular foldable smartphones, is rumoured to be working on an exciting new device that could shake up the tech world. Reports suggest that Samsung might be gearing up to launch a triple foldable smartphone, adding a new dimension to its already impressive lineup of foldable devices.

Rumours and leaks

According to a recent leak by tipster Revengus, Samsung is planning to unveil a triple foldable smartphone in 2024, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. This news has sparked a lot of excitement among tech enthusiasts, especially since Huawei is also expected to release a triple foldable phone soon.

Potential features

If these rumours are true, Samsung's triple foldable smartphone could introduce some groundbreaking features. There's speculation that the device may come with a larger display and possibly incorporate sensors on the hinge for added functionality.

Competition in the market

Huawei, another major player in the foldable phone market, is also rumoured to be working on its own triple foldable smartphone which will further intensify the competition in the industry.

Recent launch

Amid these rumours, Samsung has recently launched its rugged Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone in India. This device is designed to withstand extreme conditions and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. It marks Samsung's entry into the enterprise-focused smartphone market in India, following its global launch alongside the Galaxy Tab Active 5 last month.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is available in two editions: Standard and Enterprise, priced at Rs 27,209 and Rs 27,530 respectively.

