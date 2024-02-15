Vivo V30 Pro launching soon with Zeiss lenses and 120Hz display: Launch date, expected specs, and more

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo V30 Pro

Vivo is gearing up to release its latest smartphone, the Vivo V30 Pro, later this month. This comes shortly after the launch of the standard Vivo V30 model. Ahead of its release, Vivo has revealed some exciting details about the phone's features.

Launch details

The Vivo V30 Pro is scheduled to be launched in Thailand on February 28. Customers in Thailand can already preorder the handset through an early bird program. The phone will be available in three colour options: Green Sea, Night Sky Black, and Pearl White.

Key Features

Display : The V30 Pro will feature a stunning 3D curved display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive viewing experience.

: The V30 Pro will feature a stunning 3D curved display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive viewing experience. Camera : All three cameras on the handset will come equipped with Zeiss lenses, ensuring high-quality photos. The primary camera will have a whopping 50-megapixel resolution.

: All three cameras on the handset will come equipped with Zeiss lenses, ensuring high-quality photos. The primary camera will have a whopping 50-megapixel resolution. Battery : Powering the V30 Pro is a robust 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance.

: Powering the V30 Pro is a robust 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance. Special Features: The phone will have an 'Aura' light under the camera module, allowing users to adjust the colour temperature while taking pictures.

Leaked details

According to recent leaks, the Vivo V30 Pro will boast a powerful 50-megapixel triple camera setup. Additionally, there are rumours of a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The phone is also rumoured to support rapid charging with an 80W charger.

Comparison with Vivo S18 Pro

Interestingly, the specifications of the Vivo V30 Pro bear similarities to those of the Vivo S18 Pro, launched in China in December 2023. Both phones feature advanced camera setups and robust performance. The Vivo S18 Pro is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ chipset and runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. It boasts a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

