Google is testing a new feature called "Talk to a Live Rep" that helps you make a call, wait on hold, and then get a call back when a human representative is available. After reports surfaced about this tool, Google confirmed to TechCrunch that it is indeed testing this feature. It's designed to save people from waiting endlessly on hold, listening to recorded music, just to speak to a customer service rep.

How it works

The new AI feature is currently being tested in English for users in the US who are part of Google Search Labs. It works on the Google app for Android and iOS, as well as Chrome on desktop. Similar to Google Pixel's "Hold for Me" feature, it navigates the phone tree for you and then calls you back when a representative is available.

Comparison with "Hold for Me"

While "Hold for Me" is available only on Pixel phones, "Talk to a Live Rep" is accessible to both Android and iOS users.

Supported businesses

Reports suggest that businesses in various sectors, including airlines, telecommunications, retail, services, and insurance, will support this new feature.

This new feature aims to make customer service calls more convenient by saving users time and frustration. Navigating the phone tree for you and waiting on hold, allows you to go about your day without having to listen to music.

